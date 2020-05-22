FRSC deploys ‘special patrol team’ to enforce ban on interstate travel

The Federal Road Safety Corps has deployed a ‘special patrol’ team to enforce the Federal Government’s ban on interstate movement across the country.

The FRSC Corps Marshal, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi, who disclosed this in a statement on Friday, told the members of the team to collaborate with other security agencies and the COVID-19 task force teams in the country in a bid to achieve a hitch-free Sallah celebration.

According to the Corps Marshall, the team’s operations would run from May 22 to May 30.

He said the officers would also ensure that motorists strictly adhere to physical distancing and compulsory use of face mask, amongst other measures.

Oyeyemi said: “The strategies deployed are anchored on achieving a decline in transmission of the virus amongst commuters and the need to mitigate the attendant risks of road traffic accidents.”

