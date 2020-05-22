Latest Metro

FRSC deploys ‘special patrol team’ to enforce ban on interstate travel

May 22, 2020
An Open Letter to the Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Commission
By Ripples Nigeria

The Federal Road Safety Corps has deployed a ‘special patrol’ team to enforce the Federal Government’s ban on interstate movement across the country.

The FRSC Corps Marshal, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi, who disclosed this in a statement on Friday, told the members of the team to collaborate with other security agencies and the COVID-19 task force teams in the country in a bid to achieve a hitch-free Sallah celebration.

According to the Corps Marshall, the team’s operations would run from May 22 to May 30.

He said the officers would also ensure that motorists strictly adhere to physical distancing and compulsory use of face mask, amongst other measures.

READ ALSO: FRSC TO MUSLIMS: Celebrate Eid-al-fitr at home due to COVID-19

Oyeyemi said: “The strategies deployed are anchored on achieving a decline in transmission of the virus amongst commuters and the need to mitigate the attendant risks of road traffic accidents.”

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!