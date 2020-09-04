FRSC dismisses eight officers for misconduct

The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) has dismissed eight of its officers for various acts of misconduct.

At least 20 other erring officers were also sanctioned by the corps in accordance with its regulation on discipline.

The Corps Public Education Officer (CPEO), Bisi Kazeem, who disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja, said out of the 20 officers that were sanctioned, 10 were sacked and 10 others demoted.

He said the action was part of the organised effort to rid the FRSC of undisciplined and corrupt elements.

Kazeem added that the officers had allegedly been found culpable for desertion, forgery, number plate racketeering, bribery, scandalous behaviour, drivers’ license racketeering and patrol misconduct among others.

The spokesman said the decision was taken during the FRSC Board meeting held on Friday.

Kazeem said: “Since the inception of the leadership of Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi as the Corps Marshal, FRSC has entrenched discipline among its personnel and continually clamp down on corrupt elements.

“While a reasonable number of staff had received different punishments for misconducts, many others had equally been commended and appreciated for disciplined and exemplary conducts.’’

