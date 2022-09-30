FRSC dismisses reports on recruitment exercise, warns job seekers

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has warned job seekers to avoid falling victim to fraudsters.

The Corps Public Relations Officer, Bisi Kazeem, made the call in a statement on Friday.

He said the clarification became necessary following reports on attempts by unscrupulous individuals to defraud unsuspecting job candidates with a fake recruitment exercise.



“This medium is to let the public know that the Corps is presently not recruiting, nor is there any ongoing arrangement to that effect,” Kazeem said.

