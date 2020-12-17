FRSC kickstarts use of NIN for driver’s license registration

Management of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has said it will start enforcing the National Identification Number (NIN) effective from 21 December, 2020 for all applicants of the National Driver’s License nationwide.

The development is in compliance with the directives of the federal government to harmonise citizens data by relevant agencies.

According to the statement signed by the Assistant Corps Marshal Bisi Kazeem in Abuja, all driver’s licence applicants are expected to present their National Identification Number (NIN) from the date, before they can be attended to.

“As a follow up to that, FRSC management have resolved that effective Dec. 21, 2020, all applicants for the National Driver’s License in Nigeria must present the NIN from the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC).

“This is necessary before they can be captured for the licenses produced by the FRSC

“All applicants from driver’s license are therefore, expected to present their NIN for from the date, before they can be attended to as there will be no waiver for anyone,” he said.

He called on members of the public particularly, especially, driver’s license applicants to take note of the directives and carefully follow the procedures for obtaining their NIN from the National Identity Management Commission.

