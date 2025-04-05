FRSC officer, 17 others die in Ogun auto crash

An officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and 17 others died in an auto crash at Gbaga along the Ikorodu–Sagamu Road on Saturday.

The FRSC spokesperson in Ogun State, Mrs. Florence Okpe, confirmed the incident in a statement in Abeokuta.

She said the seven vehicles were involved in the crash, which occurred at 4:00 p.m., on the highway.

The vehicles were a Toyota Hiace bus (AGL 752 YC), a Daf truck (T14007L), and a Honda car (HT680).

Also involved were an unregistered Daf truck, a pickup (STF10204), and two motorcycles (AGG 448 Q, PKA 214 WS).

Okpe said the crash was caused by the wrong driving by the bus driver.

She said: “The unregistered Daf truck suffered brake failure and rammed into an FRSC official, killing him instantly.

READ ALSO: Four die in Gombe auto crash

“The truck also hit a parked pickup, the Honda car, and both motorcycles, causing further damage.

“22 people were involved in the crash; 18 died and four others were injured.

“The injured were taken to Dasochris Hospital, Gbaga. The dead were deposited at Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital, Sagamu, Ogun.

The FRSC Sector Commander in the state, Akinwunmi Fasakin, expressed sorrow over the recklessness leading to Saturday’s crashes.

He urged motorists to obey road signs and maintain speed limits to prevent such avoidable tragedies.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now