FRSC orders personnel to resume operational activities

The Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps, (FRSC) Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi, has ordered the immediate resumption of all operational activities in the service formations across the country.

Oyeyemi gave the directive in a statement issued by Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, on Friday in Abuja.

The FRSC suspended all enforcement activities last week over the unrest that trailed the #EndSARS protests in the country.

The corps offices were also torched by rampaging hoodlums who hijacked the protests against police brutality to terrorise Nigerians including road users.

Oyeyemi ordered all commanding officers to enforce maximum compliance to road traffic regulations and safety guidelines.

READ ALSO: Lagos VIO, FRSC, LASTMA facilities burnt down

He said the directive was to forestall accidents on the highways.

FRSC chief also mourned the victims of the fatal crash that occurred in Enugu State and confirmed that the accident was caused by a brake failure.

He disclosed that 21 out of the 56 people involved in the accident died.

“The crash involved a Mercedes Benz Bus (ENU 811 KU) conveying school children and a Flatbed Mark Truck (KPP 247 XA),” Boboye added.

Join the conversation

Opinions