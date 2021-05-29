 FRSC prosecutes 2,362 traffic offenders in Kaduna | Ripples Nigeria
FRSC prosecutes 2,362 traffic offenders in Kaduna

Published

7 mins ago

on

The Kaduna State Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps said it prosecuted 2,362 traffic offenders between April 2 and May 4, 2021.

Its Sector Commander, Mr. Hafiz Mohammed, told newsmen in Kaduna on Saturday that the command was disturbed by the spate of traffic rules violation among motorists in the state.

According to him, the special intervention patrol was necessitated by the need to stem the tide of traffic law infractions within the metropolis and highways, noting that the infractions often led to deaths or life-threatening injuries with a negative impact on human and material resources.

“With resultant crashes, we initiated Special Intervention Patrols which resulted in the prosecution of 2,362 traffic offenders for violating 2,630 traffic-related offences within four weeks (between April 2 and May 4, 2021),’’ he said.

He expressed regrets about the negative effect of road crashes on the state’s socio-economic growth, saying that victims of road crashes were often found within the productive age categories of 17 and 45 years.

Mohammed added that such crashes always had immeasurable negative effects on the society and economy, as most families were left traumatised by the loss of loved ones and their breadwinners.

He identified seat belt violation, number plate violation, use of expired/worn-out tyres, speed limit device violation, and caution sign violation as more prevalent within the period under review.

READ ALSO: ICPC nabs two FRSC officials for certificate forgery

Also, Mohammed said the special intervention patrols formed part of strategies put in place by the command to reduce road crashes in the state.

“Other measures include special patrols to address the traffic challenges associated with rickety vehicles which were initiated in Kaduna Sector and component Unit Commands of Kafanchan, Zaria, Birnin Gwari, Sabon Tasha, Kakau, Kachia, Katari, Saminaka, Birnin Yero, Gwantu, Tashan Yari, and Pambegua.

“In addition, there are 11 outposts to help in getting rid of mechanically deficient vehicles in the state,” he added.

By Victor Uzoho

