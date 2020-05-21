FRSC TO MUSLIMS: Celebrate Eid-al-fitr at home due to COVID-19

Muslim faithfuls across the country have been advised to observe the forthcoming Eid-al-fitr celebrations at their various homes to prevent a further spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The call was made on Thursday by the FRSC Unit Commander in Sagamu, Ogun, Mr Iyanda Taofiq during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota, Ogun State.

Speaking further during the interview, Taofiq said that it had become necessary to prevent the spread of COVID-19 across the country, as this is not the time to move from one place to another all in the name of celebrating.

READ ALSO: COVID-19 LOCKDOWN: Kano gives 4 hour window on Sundays, Wednesdays, Fridays

“Observe the Government rules and regulations concerning COVID-19 to curb the pandemic. I also encourage all to embrace social distancing in vehicles, use of face masks in public and practice good hygiene.

“Movement at this point in time I restricted by obeying whatever the government directive asked them to do and desist from going to restricted places.

“Motorists should also to ensure that their vehicles are properly maintained before putting them on the highway as getting help if there was a problem would be difficult,” Taofiq noted.

Join the conversation

Opinions