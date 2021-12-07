Frustrated, bakers to protest at Sanwo-Olu’s office over multiple taxation by thugs, state agencies

Lagos bakers have announced plans to protest against multiple taxation by agencies of the Lagos State Government, stating that their businesses are being exploited.

The protest, which was yet to get a specified date, is slated to hold at the office of the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and at the state house of assembly.

It was gathered that the protest would be carried out by bakers under the Premium Breadmakers Association of Nigeria (PBAN) which said operating in Lagos had been costly for the group.

According to PBAN, in a statement by its President, Emmanuel Onuorah, Lagos amplifies their challenges compared to what is experienced in other areas of Nigeria.

The multiple taxation was blamed on the state’s Ministry of The Environment, LASEPA, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Transport, Lagos State Safety Commission (LSC), daily toll in streets and major roads by LGAs/LCDAs thugs, LGA Environment department, VIO, and LASTMA.

“On a daily basis, different agencies barge into our bakeries to intimidate, harass and extort money from our members unduly in the guise of revenue collection for the LASG.

“Notices are not given to us before they force their way into our bakeries to cause mayhem and unleash terror on our workers and distributors alike.

“The Nigerian economy is bad enough for doing business, the state government should desist from making it worse for business operators in the state like bakers.

“Bread is a staple food and one of the cheapest ‘grab and go’ food that is available for both the poor and rich. It, therefore, behooves on the government and key agencies to be mindful of this.” PBAN stated.

The association said it resolved to protest against the agencies after several attempts to reach the government failed, “Our best attempts to meet with Mr. Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on this matter has met a brickwall. We have explored all channels available to us, written, emailed and visited to no effect whatsoever.”

It added that, “Therefore, a peaceful protest is the only way we believe we can use to get the lawmakers in the state and Mr. Governor to listen to us and help us in our quest to continually provide viable employment to the thousands of Lagosians that work with us.”

