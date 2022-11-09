Business
FTX’s Bankman-Fried accepts Binance’s acquisition deal after Elon Musk’s rejection
Zhao Changpeng, the founder of the world’s largest cryptocurrency company, Binance, has agreed to acquire another cryptoexchange, FTX.
The deal between Binance and FTX was disclosed by the latter’s founder and Chief Executive Officer, Sam Bankman-Fried, on Tuesday via Twitter.
“Things have come full circle, and FTX.com’s first, and last, investors are the same: we have come to an agreement on a strategic transaction with Binance for FTX.com (pending DD etc.).”
Acquisition of FTX by Binance is subject to regulatory approval, and it will increase the size of Binance, which is already the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world.
Read also:Nigerian govt, Binance hold talks on proposed digital city
This comes months after Ripples Nigeria reported that Bankman-Fried reached out to the world’s richest man, Elon Musk, to jointly acquire Twitter.
Bankman-Fried had offered to contribute $15 billion to the $44 billion Musk parted with to acquire the social media company.
Musk’s ex-girlfriend, Grimes, had also spoken in support of Bankman-Fried, urging the Tesla Chief Executive Officer to accept the FXT boss’ investment partnership.
However, Musk rejected the offer, but eventually accepted the $500 million investment offer from Changpeng on behalf of Binance.
Addressing the plan to acquire FTX, Changpeng wrote on Twitter, “This afternoon, FTX asked for our help. There is a significant liquidity crunch.
“To protect users, we signed a non-binding LOI, intending to fully acquire FTX.com and help cover the liquidity crunch. We will be conducting a full DD in the coming days.”
Binance founder also stated, “There is a lot to cover and will take some time. This is a highly dynamic situation, and we are assessing the situation in real time.
“Binance has the discretion to pull out from the deal at any time. We expect FTT to be highly volatile in the coming days as things develop.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
TEST
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...