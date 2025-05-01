Fubara allegedly visits Wike, begs for another opportunity

In the past 24 hours, the Nigerian social media space has been agog with the purported visit of suspended Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, to his erstwhile political godfather and Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, at his Abuja residence to beg for reconciliation and a second chance.

This followed their fallout which led to President Bola Tinubu declaring an emergency rule in the oil-rich state and suspending Fubara and other elected officials for an initial six months.

According to the stories, Fubara who was accompanied on the visit by Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun, Ebonyi State Governor, Francis Nwifuru and a former Governor of Ogun State, Olusegun Osoba, reportedly prostrated before Wike, holding his legs and begged for a second chance.

“My oga, I’m sorry. Please forgive me. Give me another chance and I will not disappoint you,” he repeatedly pleaded.

An insider source who confirmed the secret visit which came shortly after Fubara met with Tinubu in London, said Fubara was brought to the minister’s house by the aforementioned politicians where he prostrated before the Minister while holding his legs and calling him, ‘My Oga’.

Though the outcome has remained a secret, the source hinted that Wike reportedly asked Fubara to go and tell the people the truth, the real reason for their beef, before he will forgive him.

Wike’s spokesman who confirmed the nocturnal visit, said the meeting actually took place but was not willing to divulge the details as he was not privy to what was discussed.

However, one of the sacked Rivers LGA chairman, Ezebunwo Ichemati has debunked the alleged meeting, claiming that it was a propaganda as Fubara will never kneel to Wike.

