Politics

Fubara declares ‘my spirit left Rivers Government House long ago’

Published

4 hours ago

on

Suspended Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, broke his silence on Sunday, offering a poignant reflection on his political fate and the weight of loyalty in the face of turmoil. Speaking publicly for the first time since his suspension by President Bola Tinubu on March 18, Fubara declared he no longer harbours a desire to return to office.

“If I had my way, I wouldn’t want to return,” Fubara told a somber gathering during a Night of Tributes organised by the Rivers Elders and Leaders Forum in honour of late elder statesman, Chief Edwin Kiagbodo Clark. The memorial service was held at the Royal House of Grace Church in Port Harcourt.

“My spirit left the Government House long ago,” he added, hinting at the emotional toll of the ongoing political crisis in the state.

Fubara, whose suspension came amid escalating tensions and the declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State, used the occasion to express gratitude for the support he has received from both political allies and ordinary citizens. But his tone was not defiant, instead, it was reflective, even weary.

“I came today not because I wanted to speak,” he said, addressing speculation that his presence might be misconstrued as political grandstanding. “I came because Pa Clark was special to me. Being here, silently honouring him, is the most meaningful tribute I can offer.”

The former governor was careful to distance the event from political rhetoric, cautioning attendees and speakers against turning the tribute into a partisan platform. He expressed discomfort at earlier remarks that veered into criticism of President Tinubu and his predecessor, current Minister Nyesom Wike.

READ ALSO: SERAP tackles CBN to disclose payments to LGs, explain payment to Rivers councils

“This programme is a tribute to Pa Clark. It’s not about Sim Fubara,” he stated firmly. “Even though I respect the message from the bishop, today is not the time for political declarations.”

Fubara’s remarks, though reserved, carried undertones of disillusionment. “Look at me. I look better now. I have peace,” he said, drawing chuckles from parts of the congregation. “Do you really think I’m interested in going back?”

Yet, he admitted that his sense of duty to those who stood by him, like the late Chief Clark, compels him to remain engaged.

“Many people made sacrifices for me. That’s why I must stand by them. But not every battle is worth fighting,” he said. “We must ask: what exactly are we fighting for? Who benefits?”

Throughout his speech, Fubara urged restraint and reflection, asking the audience to honour Clark’s legacy of peace, justice, and integrity. “Let us not shoot blindly. Let us stay focused,” he said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

