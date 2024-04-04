Fubara disowns list of Rivers PDP caretaker committee members

The Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, on Thursday, declared a list of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caretaker committee members circulating in the state as fake.

Fubara spoke at the inauguration of the Port Harcourt International Automobile Spare Parts Trading and Commercial Centre project in Oyibo Local Government Area of the state.

He said the list was the handiwork of attention seekers and agents of crisis who should know that their imagination would not stand.

The governor pointed out that the PDP national leadership met recently and agreed that states where the tenure of the executives had expired should continue to maintain the officers as caretakers for the next three months.

Fubara said the decision awaiting ratification by the PDP National Executive Committee (NEC) did not approve the addition of new names to the existing number of officers, or the removal of any subsisting officers.

The governor said: “We had a meeting and agreed that not just in Rivers, but in all the states affected the executive committees of PDP should be extended for three months.

“This extension is not meant to bring in new names, the extension also did not say that you are working without the authority of the governor.

“So, for those lists that you saw and those altered, I can assure you that they will not stand.

“We also agreed that there will be a NEC meeting on April 18 that should ratify that decision.

“So, what you are seeing is the handiwork of desperate people who like media publicity, so don’t bother about anything. Nothing is happening.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now