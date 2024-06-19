Fubara goes after former LG bosses, orders audit of councils’ accounts

The Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara has instructed the Auditor General of the State to begin the audit of the accounts of the 23 Local Government Areas for the past three years.

Recall that Fubara on Wednesday swore-in 23 Caretaker Committee Chairmen for the 23 Local Government Councils of the State.

The swearing-in was done on Wednesday at the Government House in Port Harcourt, the state capital amid tight security.

The swearing-in comes a day after he forwarded the list to the state House of Assembly led by factional Speaker, Victor Jumbo.

During the swearing in of the Caretaker Committee Chairmen of the Local Government Areas, the governor said the measure was to serve as a check for the incoming officials.

He encouraged the caretaker chairmen not to see themselves as superheroes, but to protect the interests of their people.

He also told them to demonstrate that the government made the right choice in appointing them.

