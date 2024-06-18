News
Fubara meets security chiefs as local govt crisis spreads
The Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, on Tuesday met with heads of security agencies in the state.
The governor convened the meeting to address the crises in some local government secretariats in the state.
The state has been gripped by tension arising from the expiration of the tenure of the local government chairmen.
Fubara had earlier on Tuesday directed the 23 local government chairmen in the state to hand over to heads of administration of their various councils.
READ ALSO: Rivers police ready to tackle brewing crisis over LG chairmen’s tenure expiration – Disu
He gave the directive after the council chairmen refused to vacate offices and claimed their tenures had been extended by six months.
The governor, who addressed journalists after the meeting, said the meeting was to devise effective strategies to prevent further invasions of local government offices.
He warned the chairmen against unlawful attempts to return to their positions.
“We must respect the rule of law and the democratic transitions that uphold our governance structures,” the governor stated.
