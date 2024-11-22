Fubara urges Appeal Court to vacate order stopping allocations to Rivers

The Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, on Friday asked the Court of Appeal to set-aside the judgment that stopped the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) from releasing monthly allocations to the state.

In the appeal filed through his counsel, Yusuf Ali (SAN), the governor urged the three-member panel of the appellate court led by Justice Hamma Barka to vacate the Federal High Court order which he said was issued in bad faith.

He urged the appellate court to allow his appeal marked CA/ABJ/CV/1303/2024, and nullify the adverse order.

Fubara’s plea came on a day the appeal court consolidated five other appeals that arose from the judgment of the lower court.

The appeals were marked as: CA/ABJ/CV/1277/24, CA/ABJ/CV/1196/24, CA/ABJ/CV/1287/24, CA/ABJ/CV/1293/24 and CA/ABJ/CV/1360/2024.

Aside Fubara, other appellants in the matter are the Rivers State Government, the Accountant-General of Rivers State and Zenith Bank Plc.

Justice Joyce Abdulmalik of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on October 30 restrained the CBN from further allowing the Rivers government to draw funds from the consolidated revenue account.

The restraining order followed a suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/984/24 filed by Martins Amaewhule-led faction of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

Listed as defendants in the matter are the CBN, Zenith Bank Plc, Access Bank Plc and the Accountant-General of the Federation (AGF).

Others are Fubara, the Accountant-General of Rivers, Rivers Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC), Chief Judge of Rivers, Hon. Justice S.C. Amadi, Chairman of RSIEC, Justice Adolphus Enebeli (retd) and the Rivers government .

