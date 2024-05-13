Politics
Fubara’s chief of staff alleges financial inducement as impeachment plot against governor thickens
A political firestorm has erupted in Rivers State following allegations by Edison Ehie, the Chief of Staff to Governor Similaye Fubara, that he was offered money to initiate impeachment proceedings against his principal.
Ehie made the claim during a rally in Ahoada East Local Government Area of the state at the weekend.
He said: “They invited me, your son, to impeach the governor and I told them clearly, I was not interested.
“They gave me all the money that was hidden before, which I rejected. And because I refused, they conspired and declared me wanted.”
Ehie’s claims are yet to be substantiated, and no official confirmation has been issued by the Rivers State government or law enforcement agencies regarding the alleged bribe offer.
READ ALSO:Rivers: Lawmakers loyal to Fubara to screen Commissioner-nominee on Monday
This incident comes amidst reported clashes between Governor Fubara and supporters of his predecessor, Nyesom Wike.
Analysts suggest several possible motivations behind Ehie’s allegations. One possibility is that they are a strategic move to garner sympathy for the governor and shore up support within the PDP. Alternatively, they could be a genuine attempt to expose corruption within the state’s political landscape.
The Rivers State House of Assembly will need to address these allegations formally if there is any merit to them. An investigation may be launched to determine the truth behind Ehie’s claims.
Regardless of the truth behind the allegations, this incident further exacerbates tensions within the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State.
