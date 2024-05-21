Fubara’s faction of Rivers Assembly confirms eight commissioner nominees

Three members of the Rivers State House of Assembly led by Victor Oko-Jumbo on Tuesday confirmed eight nominees for appointment as commissioners in the state.

The screening and confirmation took place at the temporary legislative chambers located within the state Government House in Port Harcourt.

The Oko-Jumbo-led three-member legislature is loyal to Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

The nominees are expected to fill some of the vacancies created by the recent resignation of nine commissioners loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

The development is expected to escalate the crisis in the state with the number of lawmakers that took part in the session far below the constitutional requirement for this exercise.

Justice Charles Wali of the Rivers State High Court, Port Harcourt on May 10 restrained the Speaker of the Assembly, Martin Amaewhule, and 25 other members from parading themselves as lawmakers.

The judge, who delivered the ruling in a motion ex parte filed by Oko- Jumbo, and two other lawmakers, also restrained Fubara and the state’s chief judge from engaging with Amaewhule and his 25 followers.

During the sitting, Oko-Jumbo read the governor’s correspondence which requested the nominees’ screening and confirmation.

He expressed the Assembly’s commitment to supporting the governor to provide democracy dividends to the people of Rivers State.

He stressed that the screening was part of the Assembly’s responsibility in the governance of the state

The House Leader, Mr. Sokari Good-boy and Deputy Speaker, Adolphus Timothy, unanimously adopted the request.

They said most of the nominees had previously served the state in various capacities without blemish.

The nominees are – Mr. Charles Bakee, Mr. Collins Onunwo, Dr. Peter Medee, and Mr. Elloka Amadi,

Others are – Mr. Basoene Benibo, Mr. Sydney Gbara, Dr. Ovy Chukwuma, and Mr. Solomon Eke.

