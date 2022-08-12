Fuel clerk convicted one year for fraud

The Kaduna Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has secured the conviction and sentencing of one Jumbo Owoidihe Otu before Justice Darius Khobo of the State High court sitting in Kaduna on a one count charge of cheating.

Jumbo, a clerk in charge of diesel and fuel in a construction company, Ronchess Global Resources Plc, defrauded the company of huge sums of money.

Read also: EFCC arraigns car importer for alleged N264m fraud in Kaduna

The charge reads; “That you, Jumbo Owoidihe Otu on or about the 25th of February, 2022 at Kaduna within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, did caused wrongful loss to Ronchess Global Resources Plc whose interest in Diesel transactions you were by law bound to protect and you thereby committed the offence of cheating contrary to and punishable under Section 310 of the Penal Code Law of Kaduna State, 2017”.

He pleaded guilty to the charge when it was read to him.

The prosecuting counsel, Moses Arumemi urged the court to convict the defendant accordingly.

Justice Khobo, convicted and sentenced the defendant to a fine of N100,000.00 or one year imprisonment.

