FUEL, ELECTRICITY PRICE HIKES: Nigerian govt sitting on a time bomb —OPC

The Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) has reacted to the recent increase in the prices of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and electricity tariffs by the Federal Government.

The OPC in a statement issued on Tuesday by its Publicity Secretary, Yinka Oguntimehin, said that the increase in fuel price and electricity tariffs is an attempt to push Nigerians to the wall, saying the Federal Government was sitting on a time bomb.

According to OPC, the Federal Government had done the worst with such inhuman policy that is capable of destroying the fragile trust of the government by the electorate.

The statement by the OPC reads; “No good citizen will be happy with the recent increase in the prices of petroleum products, electricity, as well as the DSTV tariffs”

”It is the worst decision ever made by a government that prides itself as the government of the people. With this increase, the FG is sitting on a time bomb, with no respect for the feelings and suffering of the people.”

“At the tail end of former President Goodluck Jonathan’s government, fuel was sold for N87 per litre, but since the inception of President Muhammadu Buhari’s government in 2015, the pump price of fuel had increased on three occasions with over 100 percent.

“No government had ever done that. Therefore, the Labour Union and other civil society groups should rise to the occasion, by raising their voices against such insensitive decision, as they did during the Jonathan administration”.

OPC further picked holes in the reasons given by the federal government for the increase saying; “We can hardly believe the reason behind the removal of the fuel subsidy. The timing was wrong and Nigerians are suffering under this administration”

The group thus urged government to retrace its step and reverse the prices in the interest of the mass of the people, by cushioning the effect of this outrageous increase in the prices of commodities that have a direct impact on on the lives of the people.

“The recent hike in the prices of fuel and electricity is most unfortunate, and it is capable of soiling the image of the Federal Government because the FG had tampered with the prices of such very important commodities that have a direct impact on the economy and the lives of the people,” it concluded.

