FUEL HIKE: Court stops NLC, TUC planned rally | Ripples Nigeria

FUEL HIKE: Court stops NLC, TUC planned rally

September 24, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Justice Ibrahim Galadima of the National Industrial Court, in Abuja, on Thursday, restrained the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) from going ahead with their planned nationwide protest on September 28.

The judge gave the order while ruling on an ex-parte application filed by a group, Peace and Unity Ambassadors Association.

The two labour unions had threatened to embark on a nationwide protest and industrial action in a bid to force the Federal Government to reverse the recent increase in the pump price of petrol and electricity tariff.

Justice Galadima ordered the unions and their affiliate groups to halt the plan pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice filed by the applicant.

He also granted an order of interim injunction restraining the unions from disrupting, restraining, picketing or preventing the workers or ordinary Nigerians from accessing their offices on September 28 or any other date.

