FUEL HIKE: FG has lost touch with Nigerians —TUC

The Trade Union Congress (TUC) on Thursday condemned the increase in the petrol price and electricity tariff in the country.

The Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC) on Wednesday increased the ex-depot price of petrol to N151.56 per litre.

The National Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) had also on Tuesday approved the implementation of the new electricity tariff effective from same day.

However, in a statement issued by its President, Quadri Olaleye, and Secretary-General, Musa-Lawal Ozigi, the TUC described as wicked, the Federal Government’s decision to hike the price of fuel and electricity tariff at a time people are losing jobs and businesses not moving in the right direction due to effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy.

The union added that the government had lost touch with Nigerians by implementing all the policies the citizens had rejected in the past.

It said: “For the umpteenth time, we have complained about the gradual and steady annihilation of Nigeria in the light of government action.

“Like the book by George Orwell, titled ‘1884’, the government and its agencies have resorted to doing the opposite of what they were set up to do. Government, instead of providing welfare, is killing the people systematically.”

“They have developed a thick skin that our pleas and cries no longer mean anything to them. No government has raped this country like the present one; ironically it has enjoyed our understanding the most.

“They beat us and when we cry, they send security operatives after us or force us to pay a fine of N5illion for ‘hate speech.’ Our patience has run out.”

