FUEL HIKE: NLC insists on nationwide protest, strike | Ripples Nigeria

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Tuesday vowed to proceed with its planned nationwide strike and protest over the Federal Government’s refusal to reverse the recent increase in petrol price and electricity tariff.

The union said last week it would proceed on a nationwide protest on September 28 over the matter.

The NLC President, Ayuba Wabba, who disclosed this at the end of the union’s National Executive Council meeting in Abuja, said the decision to proceed on the industrial action was unanimously taken by the chairmen of the workers’ umbrella body in 36 states of the federation and Abuja.

The federal government had early this month increased the pump price of petrol from N151 per litre to N162 per litre.

The National Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) also announced the take-off of the new electricity tariff regime from September 1.

