FUEL PRICE HIKE: Bank, other financial institutions to join planned NLC strike | Ripples Nigeria

The National Union of Banks, Insurance and Financial Institution Employees has urged all its members to totally comply with the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) nationwide strike, fixed to commence from Monday, September 28.

The Organised Labour is embarking on the strike to protest the recent increase in fuel price and electricity tariff by President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

In a notice letter it sent to all its zonal councils and domestic committee unit, the union said the final decision to embark on the strike from next week was a resolution its National Executive Council (NEC) reached during its meeting on Tuesday, September 22.

READ ALSO: FUEL HIKE: NLC insists on nationwide protest, strike

The notice signed by Mohammed Sheikh, the union’s secretary general, said following the NEC directive all members “are therefore directed by this letter to ensure total compliance of this directive by your organisation/zonal council.”

It added, “We promise to keep you posted as events unfold.”

A recent meeting between Organised Labour and Nigerian government to prevent the planned strike ended in a stalemate.

The union wants the Buhari government to cancel the recent increase in the price of fuel and electricity tariff.

Join the conversation

Opinions