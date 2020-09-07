FUEL PRICE HIKE: Nigerian govt insensitive to plights of Nigerians –Yoruba group

The Federal Government of Nigeria led by President Muhammad Buhari is insensitive to the socio-economic plights and the impact of COVID-19 on Nigerians, so says the Yoruba One Voice (YOV), a coalition of Yoruba groups.

The group which made the statement on Sunday condemned the hike in electricity and fuel prices, noting that many countries have been giving transparent and visible stimulus packages to their citizens.

YOV Director of Communication, Zacheaus Somorin, accused President Muhammadu Buhari administration of being inconsiderate, despite the adverse effects of COVID-19 stating further that the Nigerian government has decided to compound the problems of its people.

“The government is insensitive to socio-economic plights and the impact of COVID-19 on Nigerians and businesses. The President’s wife’s trip abroad for treatment is an indictment on leadership. Economic recovery should be the focus to avoid recession”, Somorin stated.

YOV noted that Nigeria was under intense pressure by the World Bank to make “undesirable reforms” before another loan is granted.

The coalition stressed that while it is necessary to make reforms that would boost the economy, the government should not carry out policies at the detriment of its citizens.

“To forestall a deep economic dive, Buhari’s administration must enforce tax laws, recover all unremitted VAT, track unpaid duty and make judicious use of funds the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) recovered.

“The loan from the World Bank would create more problems than solutions. YOV advises the federal government to release money into the economy as stimulus packages. This would keep businesses going, prevent inflation and recession”, Somorin added.

