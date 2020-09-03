FUEL PRICE HIKE: Timi Frank wants NLC, TUC, CSOs to shut down Nigeria

A former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, has charged the leadership of the organized Labour in Nigeria to mobilise and shut down the country over the increase of fuel price and electricity tariff by the Federal Government of Nigeria.

Timi Frank, who made the call in a statement issued on Thursday in Abuja, condemned the increase in the price of petrol from N148.50 to N151.56 per litre by the Pipeline Products Marketing Company (PPMC) and electricity tariff from N22.00 to N66.00 per kilowatt by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

He thus called on the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC), Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigerian (PENGASSAN), and other unions to to rise up and defend the weak, poor and helpless masses in the face of what he called “unjustifiable increase” in fuel price and increase in electricity tariff.

Timi Frank said; “The NLC has rejected the evil price increase through a statement, it is now time for the Ayuba Wabba leadership of the Union to match their words with action on the streets just like ex-NLC President, Abdulwaheed Omar, did in collaboration with the Change Nigeria Group (CNG) in 2012.

“The fuel price and electricity tariff increase are most untenable especially at a period when crude oil prices have plummeted internationally while majority of Nigerians who are not metered are languishing under the yoke of estimated billing respectively.

“The action of the Federal Government in hiking the prices of essentials goods and services, like fuel and electricity, is tantamount to removing economic ventilators from majority of Nigerians on life support due to COV-poverty.

“This is manifestly anti-God, anti-people, unacceptable, provocative, oppressive, insensitive, wicked, satanic and a total negation of the social contract between a people and its Government,” Frank declared.

