FUEL QUEUES: Marketers give date for resupply, seek compensation for bad product

Over the weekend, motorists in Lagos, Ogun State and some parts of Abuja witnessed the resurgence of queues at fuel stations, causing some persons to embark on panic buying.

The queue followed the news of adulterated products in circulation and the subsequent directives from the government to withdraw all products in supply.

However, the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has called on Nigerians to stop the panic buying and make do with what they have.

The call was made by Abubakar Maigandi the national vice president of IPMAN who promised the availability of new products in the next two days.

According to him, members of his group were supplied with bad products, which put them in serious trouble as they had to repair vehicles of their customers for what was not their fault.

Speaking on AriseTV he stressed that efforts were being made by the government and price agencies to ensure the error that led to the supply of the wrong specification of petrol in some parts of the country was corrected.

“I can assure you that there is effort to clean up the mistake there is no reason for panic buying, new products will be supplied to affected filling stations.”

In a separate interview with TVC, South-West Zonal Chairman of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Mr Dele Tajudeen called for compensation from NNPC.

He also alleged that there was a shortage of petrol from the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, which was the sole importer of petrol into the country and that fuel station owners are now rejecting the bad product.

He said, “We need to be compensated but we don’t want to put the masses in another crisis if we resort into going on strike, demanding compensation because we know people are already in a deep economic problem.”

However, he assured that the issue of the bad fuel in circulation was already being investigated, stating that the managing director of the Petroleum Pipeline Marketing Company (PPMC), Mr Isiaku Abdullahi, had intervened.

“Until the investigation is concluded, I don’t want to comment more so as not to pre-empt, but Mr Abdullahi is making efforts to ensure that all the depots are revived, he is doing a holistic rehabilitation of the depots,” he added.

