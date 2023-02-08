Fuel queues not peculiar to Nigeria, will ease out soon —NNPCL boss, Kyari

The Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, Mele Kyari, has said that the prolonged queues across the filing stations in the country as a result of fuel scarcity was not unique to Nigeria.

Kyari, who spoke on a Channels Television’s interview, 2023 Verdict on Tuesday night, admitted things were out of control, branding the fuel scarcity in the country as a “glitch” to be resolved soon.

The NNPCL boss blamed the development on paucity of supply, saying they were on top of the situation.

He thus apologized to Nigerians on the crisis and assured it would ease soon.

“Having fuel queues is really not something that is local to any one country. It happens everywhere – whenever you have either breaches of pipes, pipeline issues, and so on,” Kyari said.

“We don’t hope that this happens to our country but you must have guarantee of supply in your country, which is why we are focused on delivering our refineries rehabilitation projects, so that ultimately this product becomes close to us.

“We have no benefit in doing this. We are families. We are members and part of this community. We are very proud of this country.

“We would like this country to prosper. We don’t want Nigerians to suffer and of course as a matter of condition, we don’t think that anyone should go through this thing.

“Now, this hasn’t happened. The refineries’ rehabilitation is not completed. The Dangote Refinery hasn’t taken off. Both of them will happen; once that happens, you have the safety and security of supply near you.

“I’m not saying that you’re going to have zero queues within the next one week. No, I can’t guarantee that because a number of things are out of our control.”

“I apologise for the situation. On behalf of all of us, the stakeholders in the oil and gas industry. Definitely, not surely exclusive. Having said this, it is unfortunate. It’s a glitch and we are responsible to resolve this glitch.

Nigerians have been thrown into untold hardship courtesy of severe fuel scarcity in the country, with attendant implications for the economic activities of Nigerians.

