Fuel queues persist in Ilorin

Fuel scarcity persists in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, despite series of warnings from the state government to fuel marketers.

Ripples Nigeria spoke with motorists today and discovered that many filling stations may be intentionally hoarding fuel, waiting for decision from the Federal Government on the removal of fuel subsidy.

One of the motorists, Kalejaiye Najeem, expressed his displeasure over the situation, adding that the decision by fuel marketers has plunged many residents into unwholesome situations.

“We hoped that the situation would subside. But we were wrong. The situation is getting worse by the day. The government needs to urgently attend to the issue”.

It would be recalled that the state government had earlier charged the Department of Petroleum Resources to punish fuel dealers that hoard products and cause needless hardship on motorists.

The state Commissioner of Business, Innovation and Technology, Hajia Arinola, commented that boarding of fuel was unnecessary and that it hinders successful activities of motorists.

