Fuel scarcity imminent as queues reappear across Lagos, govt warns commuters against panic-buying

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority has urged Nigerians not to panic buy premium motor spirit, also known as petrol, claiming that there is enough at hand.

This was made known by Farouk Ahmed, the Chief Executive Officer of the NMDPRA, to the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos on Tuesday.

Ahmed claimed to have certified that there was enough fuel on hand after checking with the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Ltd. and the Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria.

“I spoke with the MOMAN’S Executive Secretary this morning and he told me they have sufficient stock. I have directed them to start evacuating the product immediately to filling stations.

“(The) NNPC has also confirmed sufficiency and they have commenced evacuation. From now till tomorrow the situation will be back to normal.

“I don’t know what is happening but we are on top of the situation,” he said.

Ahmed reassured the people that there was enough petrol and urged them not to panic-buy while efforts were being made to address a shortage at particular filling stations in Lagos and the surrounding area.

Inconsistent supply during the previous few days, according to Mike Osatuyi, National Operations Controller of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, was to blame for the shortage.

According to Osatuyi, prices at depots in Apapa and the surrounding area have increased from N165 to N177 and N178 per litre as a result of the erratic supply.

“The marketers will only sell what they buy. If the price of petrol increases, we add our transportation cost and other charges to the selling price,” he said.

He appealed to the NNPC and the NMDPRA to supply enough petrol across the country to ease scarcity.

As queues reappear in several areas of Nigeria’s economic hub on Tuesday morning, many commuters were left stuck at various bus stations throughout Lagos State.

There were lines of private and business vehicles at filling stations in various parts of the commercial center, according to reports.

As commercial vehicles widely known as Danfos and tricycles locally known as Keke Napep raised transportation costs by around 50%, commuters were stranded at several bus stops.

