Fuel subsidy: Ekiti labour unions demand N100,000 minimum wage

The organised labour in Ekiti State have asked the Federal Government to increase the workers’ minimum wage to N100,000 if it removes fuel subsidy.

The federal government had last year declared its intention to remove fuel subsidy and had gone ahead to secure an $800 million relief package from the World Bank to help cushion the effects of such a decision on Nigerians.

The chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in the state, Kolapo Olatunde, and his Trade Union Congress (TUC) counterpart, Sola Adigun, made the call at a media briefing to herald this year’s Workers Day celebration in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital.

Olatunde said: “I tell you, if the subsidy is removed as things are, our minimum wage can never be N30,000 again. We will not take anything less than N100,000. That is the only way workers will be able to cope with the multiplier effects of subsidy removal.

“If the subsidy is removed, I am sure a bag of rice which is now about N40,000 will sell for N100,000 because the transport fares and cost of all other things will have skyrocketed.

“The right thing is to fix the economy. The advice to the Federal Government is to fix the refineries. The government can upgrade the refineries or sell them off and construct new ones.”

On his part, Adigun added: “It is part of our rights to be well paid as and when due. At present, our N30,000 has been consumed by inflation. If workers work daily and their pay cannot take them home, then there is a problem.

“If these rights are given, if all Nigerians, no matter your background, can get those juicy jobs which are reserved for children of the privileged, there will be socio-economic justice.”

