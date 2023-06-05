Fuel Subsidy: Kwara govt reduces workdays for civil servants

The Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, has approved the temporary reduction in the workdays for civil servants in the state from five to three per week.

The state’s Head of Service, Modupe Oluwole, disclosed this in a statement issued by her Chief Press Secretary, Murtala Atoyebi, on Monday in Ilorin, the state capital.

She directed all heads of Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) in the state to immediately work out a format for the alternating work days for workers under their watch.

The HoS, however, warned the workers not to abuse the governor’s magnanimity, saying her office would undertake regular monitoring of MDAs to ensure strict compliance with the arrangement.

