Fuel subsidy: Senate to meet Nigerian govt, NLC over planned strike

The Senate on Monday resolved to meet with the Federal Government and the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to stave off the impending nationwide strike.

This followed the adoption of a motion of urgent national importance sponsored by Senator Sulaiman Kawu at the plenary in Abuja.

The NLC had last week gave the federal government a seven-day ultimatum to reverse the decision on fuel subsidy removal or face a nationwide strike beginning from August 2.

This followed the recent increase in fuel pump price from N500 to N617 per litre by marketers.

Kawu had in his lead debate warned the strike would have a devastating effect on the nation’s economy if allowed to go ahead.

Other lawmakers including Senators Seriake Dickson and Olamilekan Adeola asked for calm and appealed to NLC to shelve the strike in the interest of Nigerians.

Solomon urged the organized labour to give the federal government more time to implement the measures aimed at cushioning the effects of the fuel subsidy removal on Nigerians.

In his remark, the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, urged the state governments to work with the local councils in order to ameliorate the sufferings of the people.

