News
Fuel subsidy: Senate to meet Nigerian govt, NLC over planned strike
The Senate on Monday resolved to meet with the Federal Government and the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to stave off the impending nationwide strike.
This followed the adoption of a motion of urgent national importance sponsored by Senator Sulaiman Kawu at the plenary in Abuja.
The NLC had last week gave the federal government a seven-day ultimatum to reverse the decision on fuel subsidy removal or face a nationwide strike beginning from August 2.
This followed the recent increase in fuel pump price from N500 to N617 per litre by marketers.
Kawu had in his lead debate warned the strike would have a devastating effect on the nation’s economy if allowed to go ahead.
READ ALSO: NLC, TUC ask court to vacate order on fuel subsidy strike
Other lawmakers including Senators Seriake Dickson and Olamilekan Adeola asked for calm and appealed to NLC to shelve the strike in the interest of Nigerians.
Solomon urged the organized labour to give the federal government more time to implement the measures aimed at cushioning the effects of the fuel subsidy removal on Nigerians.
In his remark, the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, urged the state governments to work with the local councils in order to ameliorate the sufferings of the people.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE: Ebonyi residents lament bad roads despite multi-million naira allocation
‘The road has been this way for a long time. It is hard to access with vehicles and on foot...
FEATURE: Outbreak of killer disease, diphtheria. What you should know
In recent time, diphtheria disease has become a matter of concern among the Nigerian populace. Its fast rising popularity has...
INVESTIGATION: Out-of-school children increase, suffer as school project is diverted in Niger
Aminu Abdulsalam, a teenager, could not comprehend when this reporter asked for his name in English Language. He is one...
SPECIAL REPORT: In Kebbi community, residents suffer as multi-million-naira water project rots away
In this report, HUSSAIN WAHAB writes on how residents in two communities in Kebbi State suffer and risk water-borne diseases...
FEATURE: Completed and locked: Ekiti’s unused N100m daycare center for senior citizens
Seated amidst a colourful array of fruits, 75-year-old Mrs. Meg Ayodeji watched the world go by as cars whizzed past...