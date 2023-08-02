Fuel subsidy: Senate to meet organized labour on demands

The Senate on Wednesday resolved to meet with the organized labour on its demands for the reversal of the fuel subsidy removal and other policies initiated by the current administration.

Angry protesters stormed the National Assembly in the Three Arms Zone of Abuja on Wednesday morning, broke down the giant gate and forced their way into the complex.

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, immediately went into a closed-door session with the lawmakers to deliberate on the crisis trailing the removal of the fuel subsidy by President Bola Tinubu in his May 29 inaugural address.

READ ALSO: Ministerial Sreening: Why we did not grill Wike —Akpabio

Akpabio emerged from the meeting a few minutes later and told journalists the Senate would in the coming days meet with the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) in a bid to find a lasting solution to the crisis.

He added that the Red Chamber had also set up a three-man committee to meet with the protesters at the National Assembly.

The committee was led by the Senate Chief Whip, Ali Ndume.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now