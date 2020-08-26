Fuel tanker sparks fire at Access bank branch

A branch of Access Bank on Adetokunbo Ademola Street, Victoria Island, Lagos State was on Wednesday gutted by fire.

A part of the building went up in flames as a result of an explosion from a petrol tanker near it.

The Federal Fire Service confirmed the incident on its Twitter handle via @Fedfireng while stating that its men were on top of the situation.

“Our men are on the ground, trying to combat the inferno. Thanks for notifying us.

“Men of the Federal Fire Service are already at the scene ( ADEMOLA ADETOKUNBO, VICTORIA ISLAND, LAGOS STATE, NIGERIA.) Where a Petrol tanker is currently on fire, close to an access bank branch. Please take alternative routes.”

