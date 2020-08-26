Latest Metro

Fuel tanker sparks fire at Access bank branch

August 26, 2020
Fuel tanker sparks fire at Access bank branch
By Ripples Nigeria

A branch of Access Bank on Adetokunbo Ademola Street, Victoria Island, Lagos State was on Wednesday gutted by fire.

A part of the building went up in flames as a result of an explosion from a petrol tanker near it.

The Federal Fire Service confirmed the incident on its Twitter handle via @Fedfireng while stating that its men were on top of the situation.

Read also: One dies, 15 injured in Lagos fuel tanker fire (Video)

“Our men are on the ground, trying to combat the inferno. Thanks for notifying us.

“Men of the Federal Fire Service are already at the scene ( ADEMOLA ADETOKUNBO, VICTORIA ISLAND, LAGOS STATE, NIGERIA.) Where a Petrol tanker is currently on fire, close to an access bank branch. Please take alternative routes.”

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!