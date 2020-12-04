Latest Politics

Fugitive Maina remanded in prison

December 4, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Runaway former former Chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), Abdulrasheed Maina, was on Friday remanded in prison custody.

A Federal High Court in Abuja ordered Mania remanded in prison after he was brought to court by a combined team of policemen and operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The EFCC is prosecuting Maina over alleged money laundering alongside his company, Common Input Ltd.

More to come….

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
/* ]]> */