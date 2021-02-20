Fulani Cow Republic | Ripples Nigeria

Graffiti
Fulani Cow Republic
Where are Nigerians going to run to or who are they going to call on, to save them from Fulani marauders across the Country? Fulani freedom to graze on all god-given farms only happens in a cow republic. Africans watch in horror as the so called African Giant struggle to free itself from incessant raiding of their farms and homes by Fulani Janjaweed. People live in fear and are running away from villages and towns as if they are in Rwanda, Sudan, Somali, Liberia or Biafra during the civil wars.
A country led by Fulani wannabe slaves that value the lives of cows more than those of humans will be ruled by cow heads. It is only in Nigeria that you hear that all bandits are not criminals or stealing is not corruption. When you put people that have been raising cattle the same way since ancient times to rule a country in the 21st Century, we deserve what we get. Especially, if Fulani greatest enabler who got Buhari elected by default is a well educated man with a PhD in Zoology, that had votes and goodwill across the Country in his first term.
Patrons pledge Amnesty to bandits, Fulani herdsmen, Boko Haram, Niger Delta Militia and looters while those that play by the rule of law or protest peacefully get shafted by the Army and Police. Nigerians cannot even defend themselves before the Fulani cow rulers dispatch their battalion of soldiers to suppress inalienable right of self-defense in the face of Fulani invaders. Open farm grazing is unproductive, outdated and has no economic viability in the 21st century. Do not use your cultural aggression, religious doctrines and primitive business to destroy other people’s modern farms and businesses. Other African countries realized that.
Many African countries remember how we formed a coalition of soldiers to enforce peace and security that even American soldiers would rather avoid as they stayed on shore in Liberia. Unfortunately, when the civil war took place in Liberia, it took a combination of African Army dominated and led by Nigerian troops to restore Peace in Liberia. The worst was in East Africa between the Tutsis and the Hutus. The Tutsis fled their own Country from the Hutu, into the neighboring countries. Which countries are Nigerians going to flee into?
Whenever any of the Fulani slaves like the Talikawa that were neglected at home, are resisted outside their villages, the Fulani Kitchen Cabinet with wives and children overseas, becomes furious that any part of Nigeria has the audacity to repulse the Talikawa they sent outside for relief as beggars or cow rearers because they are idle at home without benefits, jobs, schools or healthcare. They only become concerned for the welfare of those they refused to take care of when sent on ancient grazing destroying farms, homes and businesses outside.
If you think Nigerians cannot save themselves from the Fulani descendants of Usman Dan Fodio that captured Seven Hausa States and installed themselves as Emirs; you have not heard about other African countries. They look at Nigeria in horror wondering why this glorified Giant cannot heal itself. Indeed, they are learning and are well prepared for the atrocities of Fulani Janjaweed infiltration into their countries to prevent the takeover of Africa.
When you have a Head of State that shares a few drops of Fulani blood from Niger through an abused Hausa mother in Nigeria as the Grand Patron and Chief Negotiator of Boko Haram, it becomes easier to understand. Boko Haram and Fulani Marauders are the First and Fourth world’s deadliest Terrorists. These two have supporters locally and internationally. The previous Government was forced to back off the fight against Boko Haram and mercenaries were fired so that these terrorists organizations can flourish in Nigeria
The real face of Buhari and his kitchen cabinet as Terrorists has emerged. Fulani commanders used Janjaweed as Political thugs declaring open borders in the Northern part of the Country. They use open grazing of tired, malnourished and unproductive cows to destroy legitimate farm businesses in the Central and Southern part of the Country, claiming Freedom of Movement on their god-given land of Cow Republic. More massacres come from these Northern Fulani/Hausa than from all ethnic groups in Nigeria.
Read also: It is not Buhari, stupid!
During the first coming of Buhari with Idiagbon as his Deputy, he overthrew an elected demonstratic Government of Shehu Shagari based on Corruption and implemented Operation War Against Indiscipline. It was the same charade Usman Dan Fodio used to capture the Hausa States. Buhari has finally exposed his real self as a Terrorist-In-Chief willing to do anything to subjugate Nigerians to the whims and wishes of his Hausa conquerors, Fulani from anywhere.
Indeed, during the hearing confirmation for ambassador, Buratai the immediate Army Chief confessed that it will take 20 years to defeat Boko Haram, that is, not in his lifetime. Enough to demonstrate Fulani have no plan to rescue the Country anytime soon. It makes our Youths wonder when they would be free! So, no freedom from Fulani or Boko Haram as Ian Smith, the Northern Rhodesia Prime Minister had said before the country became Zimbabwe!
Unlike other African countries, Nigeria soldiers continuously die in Sambisa with no respite in sight, despite Buhari pledge to take Boko Haram on and end their terror throughout Nigeria before he was demonstratically elected. Instead, the Army and Police fleeing well armed Boko Haram were deployed to the South to kill unarmed civilian Protesters in the Middle Belt, East, Southsouth or West. Some reward eeh; to harrass civilians for bribes, rape, maim and kill like Fulani herdsmen. Misplaced priority that baffled people of goodwill. Sambisa hot no be Lagos!
Have you wondered why Fulani Terrorists that are rated the fourth most dangerous in the world had to beg Law Enforcement Authorities in Ghana for Peace? No ethnic group in Ghana is submissive to their religious fanaticism which conquered their ethnic states like the seven Hausa states in Nigeria. Their god-given Right to all lands for cow grazing under which they hide to destroy productive farms, violate wives and daughters of workers, then kidnap and kill their husbands for ransom are not tolerated in Ghana or anywhere.
There is nothing like the Hausa/Fulani ethnic group. It was created in Nigeria to subdue the Hausa after their seven States were taken over by Fulani Emirs. Indeed, the Hausa in Nigeria are still the only ethnic group under colonization. The rest of Africans had moved on to Neocolonialism until Nkrumah’s discerning mind woke up some Africans.
Author: Farouk Martins Aresa…
Articles published in our Graffiti section are strictly the opinion of the writers and do not represent the views of Ripples Nigeria or its editorial stand.
Join the conversation
Graffiti
It is not Buhari, stupid!
My people, I have come into some facts; real facts that have shown that the problem is not Buhari o. It is us and our priorities. Nigerians are fond of railing against the government, especially the leadership when the real problem is them.
Listen! We spent about N600m on condoms last year. Seventy million condoms were shifted in a country with only 40,000 doctors and about 134,000 hospital beds. Are we a serious people? Wait for more. Over N780b was spent on gambling last year, with our addicts driving the total betting market size to about $1b; making it the second biggest in Africa. I am still waiting for the figures on alcohol and cigarettes consumption, then you will see the kind of people that we are.
It is easy for us to shout government when the food distribution chain is ineffective. We shout government when there are no drugs in the hospitals and we shout government when our children sit on bare floors in schools with no roof to get taught by underpaid teachers. Yet 60m of us are out there betting and using condoms like there is no tomorrow.
My people, do you know that the s3x toy industry in less than five years is now the largest in Africa, employing over 100,000 Nigerians and generating revenues that will dwarf the annual budget of Taraba state.
Do you know that our youths are earning serious Forex and contributing very significantly to the $25b that came in the other year as diaspora remittance through their activities on porn sites.
What amazes me is the fact that in these industries we do not hear of the usual cry from entrepreneurs as being the reason they are not making headway – lack of forex, multiple taxation, inefficient and unstable government policy, inflation, power and all that.
Read also: Opinion: Of Cattle Colonialism And Cataclysmic Criminalities
In these areas, nothing like that we are churning out massive figures. The betting industry has a market leader that generated N114.5b in one year. Please, ask me what our other industries are doing? Is it not the same harsh operating environment?
Nigerians continue to show that when it comes to vices nothing, not even weak operating environment will stop them from indulging.
These sectors play on the inelasticity of the demand for their services. Nothing will stop a gambler from having s3x and taking his drink. The worse is that he will reduce his intake but most of the time, he will beg, steal or borrow to feed his vices and this fuels the industry, creating jobs and wealth.
In this case, government inefficiency does not count o. What this tells me is the fact that it throws up the laziness of the average Nigerian who would rather justify his harried existence by hiding under the cloak that Nigeria is useless.
Well, the promoters of these platforms would beg to disagree and as for me, my only challenge would be how do we transmit these magic to other sectors like agriculture, infrastructure, transport and power. How do we mute government and go ahead to build huge behemoths like these ones?
I have a sick feeling that the answer may not come in this life time.
Author: Joseph Edgar…
Articles published in our Graffiti section are strictly the opinion of the writers and do not represent the views of Ripples Nigeria or its editorial stand.
Join the conversation
Graffiti
Adam And Eve Or Adam And Steve?
When God created the heaven and earth according to the credible account in Genesis found in the Holy Bible, He had made a man, Adam, in His own image and likeness. Adam was left alone in a vast Garden of Eden where he fended for himself. And when the Supreme Being noticed his loneliness, isolation and frustration He decided to make a woman out of the first man while he slept. Since Lucifer, the evil one, never created anything (but himself a creation of angelic wonder) we tend to believe the biblical account as the veritable truth of all generations.
If God had wanted the natural (biological) order of things to be different or otherwise He would have carved Steve out of Adam instead of Eve from Adam. Then, if that was the case, He would not have exhorted mankind to multiply and dominate the earth. Questioning the conjugal natural order of things could be an affront to the wisdom of the Immortal One, science or no science.
If my late beloved father (Chief Okenwa Unachukwu) never married my late mother I would not have been. That is, yours sincerely would not have been among the Adamic elements as a member of the global village. And if I had not married my wife for more than a decade now then Stella and Junior would not have been calling me ‘daddy’ today to our collective gladness. It takes two opposite sexes to tango!
Barely a month at the White House President Joe Biden has been going about the business of governance with utmost responsibility and patriotism in sharp contrast to his combustible predecessor, Donald Trump, who did everything possible to diminish America as a superpower. President Biden has professionally undertaken to undo the enormous damage done to the American democracy by a crazy randy billionaire who should not have been found anywhere near the Oval Office.
Presidential edict after decree the POTUS has sought to right the perceived wrongs inflicted on Uncle Sam by a delusional erratic big man corrupted by money. From Paris climate change global accord to immigration to Obamacare President Biden is sounding and acting like a responsible President of the free world out to reposition the US for its strategic global role — now and in the future.
Trump was a scumbag and he suffered two impeachments for his mediocrity. The most controversial President ever in the American political and democratic history had, prior to the 2020 presidential poll, been referring derogatively to Biden as the ‘sleepy Joe’. Now that the ‘sleepy Joe’ has awoken from his slumber as it were trouncing and electorally sacking Trump from the White House one wonders how Trump would see Biden now.
However, while some of his presidential actions had tended to draw applause and acclaim the world over President Biden’s recent decision to sanction countries who refuse to accommodate the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer and Intersex (LGBTQI) people had drawn a lot of flak around the world. He read out the riot act via a presidential memorandum issued on Tuesday, February 9.
The controversial memo directed US agencies working in foreign countries to work harder to combat the criminalisation by foreign governments of LGBTQI status or conduct and direct the State Department to include anti-LGBTQI violence, discrimination and laws in its annual human rights report.
It also instructed agencies to consider appropriate responses, including the full range of diplomatic tools and potentially financial sanctions and visa restrictions, when and where foreign governments restricted the rights of LGBTQI people.
On January 7, 2014, former President Goodluck Jonathan had dutifully signed the Same-Sex Marriage (Prohibition) Bill (SSMPA) into law making homosexuality a crime in Nigeria during his giddy presidency. The bill contained penalties of up to 14 years in prison and banned gay marriage, same-sex ‘amorous relationships’ and membership of gay rights groups. It equally prescribed ten years imprisonment for any person or group who registered, operated or participated in gay clubs, societies and organisations or directly or indirectly made public show of same-sex amorous relationship in Nigeria.
But the law is respected more on the breach. In Nigeria gays freely practise their sexual ‘faith’ unmolested (unlike some homophobic countries like Uganda, Kenya and Zimbabwe). And they are increasing by the day. In the northern parts of the country it is called ‘yan-daudu’ and they are in their thousands if not millions. They do not need a Biden to force President Buhari to undo that law giving them the leeway to assault our sensibilities.
While doing my higher education in Benin city I had visited the north (Jos, Kano, Kaduna) during the annual long vacations. On one of such trips I had encountered a gay, a young ‘aboki’ in Kano. If not for my disciplined upbringing I would have succumbed to the temptations and intimate entreaties of Musa for me to embrace his sexual orientation.
He had enticed me with money (himself a son of a rich Alhaji) and promise of a trip to Saudi Arabia! In one memorable encounter Musa was so frustrated with my adamant refusal to play ‘ball’ that he tried to ‘rape’ me! I had to storm out of the meeting threatening to expose him.
Recently in Nigeria the son of the former presidential spokesman, Bolu Okupe, had declared his gay status drawing wild reactions across the African continent. His father, Doyin Okupe, had reacted to the declaration by saying that his son was perhaps suffering from a spiritual problem as he was given a sound education.
But Bolu had fired back at his critics decrying the hypocrisy in the land. He had angrily declared that homosexuals and lesbians abounded in every strata of the Nigerian society including the government agencies and parastatals. He said those afraid to declare their status would die ignorant!
When former President Obama visited Senegal in West Africa during his eventful presidency he had laboured hard to convince the Senegalese President, Macky Sall, to tolerate homosexuality in his largely conservative muslim country. But President Sall had fired back antagonistically at such idea scoffing at same and making it clear that his country would not de-penalise homosexuality as it ran counter to the African sacred tradition.
The Senegalese ebulient President defiantly told ex-President Obama to his face to forget the ‘homo’ idea saying that if granting gay rights to his people would be tied to the aid grants Uncle Sam was giving to Africans then let the money stop flowing!
President Biden (much like his former boss, ex-President Barack Obama) has given an early impression, wittingly or unwittingly, of being a gay-friendly President out to protect their rights across the globe. But there is a problem here. In seeking to project the rights of gays or lesbians among us the new US President must consider the cultural and traditional implications inherent in his hasty partisan decision.
While we are not totally against gays and lesbians doing their ‘thing’ the sexual orientation itself is not only odd but strange to the average African traditionalman. We dare say, however, that homosexuality and lesbianism are sources of affront to the African cultural heritage hence the difficulty to convince many a society African to toe the line.
President Biden ought to know better rather than brandishing sanctions or threat of same. Sanctions or no sanctions it would be very hard to make many Africans see from the same ‘all-is-fair’ prism Biden is viewing homosexuality.
We can only take President Biden seriously if he considers taking a ‘Steve’ as the second wife sooner or later. That way we would be convinced that he is doing what he is preaching. Otherwise, an elaborate political hypocrisy is at play here.
By Ozodinukwe Okenwa…
Articles published in our Graffiti section are strictly the opinion of the writers and do not represent the views of Ripples Nigeria or its editorial stand.
Join the conversation
Graffiti
South-east, south-west and north will be biggest losers if Nigeria breaks up
The idea of having a near-perfect country out of a ruptured Nigeria is illusory. The composite parts of the country each contribute to the miasma of confusion that Nigeria is. No single entity is responsible for Nigeria’s problems. All the ethnic nationalities are equal shareholders in the failing of the Nigerian enterprise. There is enough blame to go around.
Splintering the entity has often been exalted as the remedy to Nigeria’s problems. But this is a defective reasoning because in this instance, Nigeria is defined by its geography and not its people. Nigeria is its people. It is the same people that will occupy the emergent states not angels. There is no paradise anywhere. The problem with Nigeria is a people-problem. Recalibrating the map will not change anything – if the minds of the people do not conform to progressive values.
The assumption that there will be ‘’divine concordance’’ if Nigeria breaks up according to regional lines is obtuse. That a people speak a common language does not put a stamp of camaraderie on group relationship. In the south-east for instance, there is native discrimination among people of the same region. Some are regarded as ‘’impure Igbo breeds’’ while others consider themselves as ‘’true Igbo scions’’. There are areas sons of certain states are advised not to tread in search of love. Also, it is quotidian among the Igbo to describe people from certain areas in Ebonyi with the pejorative of ‘’wah awah’’ – ‘’impure breeds’’. And there is a deep gulf among classes on the social ladder in the region.
So, what will change if, for example, there is a south-east state as some are campaigning for? Will the present social order be inverted? Will the internecine hate and wrangling dissipate? Well, for sure I think the current revulsion that some have for the entity ‘’Nigeria’’ will be reserved for the emergent state. Elite corruption and abuse will still dominate the polity because the new order will be from the same predatory gene-pool. Non-ethnic predation will give way for ethnic predation because at the end of day class struggle is not resolved by the unity of language, religion or culture.
There is a classical example of a country in Africa steeped in economic and civil crisis after breaking away from the motherboard. The case of oil-rich South-Sudan rings a familiar bell. Today, South-Sudan is one of the poorest countries on the surface of the earth despite its oil wealth. All the hoopla and gyrations that followed the country’s severance from Sudan soon gave way for tears, sorrow and blood.
Read also: Why Nigeria Should Explore A Bi-partisan INEC
As of 2019, 400,000 citizens have been killed in the South-Sudan crisis. Four million refugees created and 1.8 million people internally displaced. The cause of these tragedies boils down to power struggle among the elite who quickly mobilised themselves behind the emergent state to capture power. A country fabled to be a lodestar in Africa and which was to be a compelling argument for splintering ‘’artificially created’’ states on the continent is now a functional example of why breaking up countries in Africa is not expedient.
An often parroted argument for Nigeria’s dissolution is that the country is an inorganic fabrication of the British. True, but so are many countries on the planet, yet they are thriving and working according to a common purpose. Most countries in the world were created by accidents of history. It is nearly impossible to find a homogenous country. The problem with Nigeria, as we all know, is that we are yet to have a people’s leadership or as Chinua Achebe puts it, a leader “humbled by the trust placed on him by the people’’ and ‘’willing to use the power given to him for the good of the people’’.
We are stronger together. This is not a platitude but a fact. 90 percent of wealth of the Igbo is not warehoused in the south-east. The Igbo are a peripatetic people gifted with extraordinary entrepreneurial abilities. They are among the most financially fortunate Nigerians. Nigeria and beyond are their trading arcade. They are in every nook, cranny and crevices in the country. It is unarguable that a united Nigeria is a more viable emporium for the Igbo than a fragmented Nigeria. It will not be the same for the business-minded Igbo with new states emerging from the wreck of Nigeria – the emergent states will certainly want to put up hedges that will protect their own people against outsiders. Where does that leave Chukwuma who has billions of naira worth of investments doting the north and the south-west?
The same theory applies to the north of which economy thrives on agriculture. Nigeria with its bubbling population is a consumer paradise for the agricultural produce of the north. In addition, there are bountiful benefits for the north from Nigeria’s oil wealth. The south-west as well cannot subsist as an island. It needs the commerce of the Igbo, the endowments of the north, and rich cultural and material resources of other groups to blossom. We need each other.
Our diversity should count for something. It should be our strength. We will be the biggest losers if the Nigerian enterprise is liquidated. We must make Nigeria work.
AUTHOR: Fredrick Nwabufo…
Articles published in our Graffiti section are strictly the opinion of the writers and do not represent the views of Ripples Nigeria or its editorial stand.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
Osaka wins fourth Grand Slam title after beating Brady in Australian Open final
Naomi Osaka has emerged women’s singles champion of the 2021 Australian Open after beating Jennifer Brady in the final on...
Usman wants UFC middleweight title – but only if Adesanya no longer champion
UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman says he will be willing to move up to the middleweight division of the sport...
D’Tigers beat Mali to end 2021 FIBA Afrobasket qualifiers unbeaten
Nigeria men’s basketball team, D’Tigers have rounded off their 2021 FIBA Afrobasket championship qualifiers without losing a game. The one-time...
EUROPA: Osimhen, Iheanacho fire blanks; Aribo on target in seven-goal thriller
Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi were in action as Leicester City held Slavia Prague to a goalless draw in the...
Wikki Tourists bus catches fire enroute Uyo, as unhurt players lose valuables
The bus conveying Wikki Tourists squad to their Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) matchday 11 fixture, caught fire on Thursday...
Trending
-
Life's Blog19 hours ago
Comedienne, Ada Jesus, diagnosed with kidney issue
-
Politics17 hours ago
Nigerian govt has declared war on Igboland – IPOB
-
Politics24 hours ago
Hausa, Yoruba, Igbos, not Fulani are the real beneficiaries of banditry —Gov Mohammed
-
International22 hours ago
Man elopes with girlfriend’s mom day after she gave birth to his son
-
Business14 hours ago
Bitcoin surpasses $55,000 mark as projection hangs on large holders
-
Latest24 hours ago
Ex-CDI suggests governors play a part in increased kidnappings
-
Politics4 hours ago
I invited soldiers to Orlu to avoid more bloodshed by IPOB —Uzodinma
-
Politics15 hours ago
Sylva to visit Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, two others to discuss OPEC production cut