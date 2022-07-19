Fulani group gives 2023 presidential candidates conditions for support

A Fulani socio-cultural group under the aegies of Kulen Allah Cattle Rearers Association of Nigeria (KACRAN), has given major presidential candidates for the 2023 elections conditions for their support which include the full incorporation of livestock development in their policies and programs.

In a statement issued on Tuesday morning by the National President of KACRAN, Khalil Mohd Bello, the group particularly warned Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the flag bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Peter Obi, the candidate of the Labour Party (LP), and Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), that failure to take their interest into consideration would lead to losing their bloc votes in the 2023 general elections.

In the statement seen by Ripples Nigeria, the group said if any presidential candidate who underestimates the voting powers of the Fulani herdsmen in the coming election would be doing so at his peril.

“Most politicians in Nigeria, with the exception of very few, are neither mindful nor concerned with the vital role played by the livestock sector towards creating millions of job opportunities for our youths and people whose livelihood fully depend on pastoral occupation,” the statement reads.

“KACRAN have noticed that it is only through the creation of the Federal Ministry of Animal resources that herders’ problems and daily pressing needs related to water points or animal feed during the dry period will be adequately taken care of.

“The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development is fully charged with numerous responsibilities that cannot allow it to fully incorporate livestock development in its yearly or daily programs, hence necessitating our appeal for the creation of a special Ministry for Animal Resources.

“We want our politicians to note that we have millions of herders who have their PVCs at hand and are ready to cast them to candidates of their choice, more especially the ones who they noticed care about their interest and general survival.

“KACRAN also wants to draw the attention of our presidential and gubernatorial candidates that pastoralists’ block votes, especially in the Northern part of this country or at a highly competitive presidential level, will help one to clinch power.

“We KACRAN members always cast our votes en bloc, because we normally don’t want to divide our votes, but always put them based on the person or party we strongly believe will fully consider us in policy formulation and implementation.

“The candidates and other politicians should not underestimate the powers of the Fulani herders when it comes to voting,” Khalil said.

