Fulanis are not terrorists —Sultan | Ripples Nigeria

Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III, Wednesday, said that the Fulani ethnic group should not be generalised as terrorists.

He said this in Abuja at a courtesy visit to the management and staff of National Hajj Commission (NAHCON).

“I have earlier stood on this; we are not terrorists and criminals. Of course, we have some bandits amongst us and it does not make a clan or the whole Muslims as criminals or bandits.

“I am a proud Fulani and if I were to come back in this world again after I am gone, which definitely I wound not, I will ask Allah to bring me back as a Fulani man. I am a proud Fulani man but I am not a criminal, bandit or terrorist,” he said.

He also said that despite the pandemic, the 2021 hajj would hold. And the pilgrims would be vaccinated.

He also urged Muslims to adhere to the protocols set down by authorities for COVID-19.

