‘Fulfill your promise of securing Nigeria from Boko Haram, bandits,’ Wike tells Buhari
The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Saturday challenged President Muhammadu Buhari to fulfill his campaign promises by ending Boko Haram insurgency and other forms of insecurity in the country within the shortest possible time.
Wike, who made the call in his address at the 2022 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Ceremony in Port Harcourt, said killings by Boko Haram insurgents and abduction of Nigerians by bandits had become unacceptable.
He asked the President to fulfill his pre-election promise of securing the country.
Wike said: “There are also unbridled killings by bandits and the increasing insecurity in most parts of the country with members of the armed forces made to pay the price of containing these internal wars continuously.
“We acknowledge that some progress has been made in the fight against the insurgents.
“However, the generality of Nigerians believe that the progress made can’t be good enough insofar as Boko Haram, its affiliates and the bandits are still active in the North-East, North-West and some other parts of the country killing, maiming and kidnapping helpless people, including school children, and destroying and displacing hapless communities.
“We, therefore, call on Mr. President to redouble his efforts and fulfill his cardinal electoral promise to secure the country and ensure that Nigerians feel safe and remain safe and secure wherever they are in their own country.”
The governor also urged the Federal Government to equip the nation’s armed forces and motivate the troops to secure the country.
The governor added: “We also count on our armed forces to quickly end the raging insurgency and restore peace and hope to all our distressed people and communities who bear the physical, emotional and psychological scars of war and destruction.”
