Full house in Abuja camp as 25 Super Eagles players train ahead Ghana clash

All invited 25 players for the 2022 World Cup playoffs against Ghana have reported to the Super Eagles camp in Abuja as at Wednesday afternoon.

The Eagles are billed to travel to Kumasi where they will face the Black Stars of Ghana in the first leg of the two-legged tie on Friday.

Both nations will meet again four days after at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja for the reverse fixture, as the winners by aggregate would seal qualification for the World Cup.

Ademola Lookman, John Noble and Umar Sadiq arrived the Eagles camp at the Well Carlton Hotel Apartment in Abuja on Wednesday to complete the squad.

The team, which had their first physical training on Tuesday evening, have been scheduled to have two training session today (Wednesday).

The new arrivals will take part in the evening session, as Nigeria looks to land a seventh FIFA World Cup qualification in the next few days.

Super Eagles In Camp

Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho (AC Omonia, Cyprus); Daniel Akpeyi (Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa); John Noble(Enyimba FC, Nigeria)

Defenders: Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion, England); Kenneth Omeruo (CD Leganes, Spain); Leon Balogun (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland); William Ekong (Watford FC, England); Olaoluwa Aina (Torino FC, Italy); Calvin Bassey (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland); Abdullahi Shehu (AC Omonia, Cyprus); Zaidu Sanusi (FC Porto, Portugal)

Midfielders: Frank Onyeka (Brentford FC, England); Joseph Ayodele-Aribo (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland); Innocent Bonke (FC Lorient, France); Oghenekaro Etebo (Watford FC, England); Akinkunmi Amoo (FC Copenhagen, Denmark)

Forwards: Ahmed Musa (Fatih Karagumruk, Turkey); Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal FC, Spain); Moses Simon (FC Nantes, France); Odion Jude Ighalo (Al-Hilal FC, Saudi Arabia); Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City, England); Emmanuel Dennis (Watford FC, England); Victor Osimhen (Napoli FC, Italy); Ademola Lookman (Leicester City, England); Sadiq Umar (UD Almeria, Spain)

