Funding bane of Nigeria’s political parties,’ says APGA chairman, Oye

The National Chairman of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Victor Oye, lamented on Wednesday that Nigerian political parties are not functioning properly due to poor funding.

Oye, who stated this during an interactive session between the national chairmen of political parties in Nigeria and the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria in Abuja, maintained that poor funding remains a major challenge for political parties in the country.

He said: “There is no way we can develop as political parties if our leaders fail to imbibe these characteristics.

“May I state without any equivocation that political parties in Nigeria have not been able to live up to their billing because of lack of funds.

“There is no way political parties can function optimally without proper funding. There was a time the Nigerian government was funding the parties. But this was suddenly stopped for no explainable reason. Since the stoppage, the parties have been literally left in a lurch.”

