Funds left behind by Jonathan not enough to run Nigeria for three weeks – Amaechi

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has detailed the genesis of banditry across the country.

Amaechi, who featured in a Channels Television’s programme, “Hard Copy,” on Sunday, claimed that the money former President Goodluck Jonathan left behind for Nigeria in 2015 was not enough to run the country’s affairs for three weeks.

He said banditry became rampant because of the poverty created by Jonathan’s administration.

Amaechi said: “When you talk about bandits and all these people that kill, it’s a question about poverty and it did not start in this administration.

“Don’t forget oil was sold at $110, $114, and $115 a barrel. When this government came into power, oil fell to $28 a barrel and since then it hasn’t gone above $80 per barrel.

“As former chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, I was told by the security in a meeting chaired by the former President including the former minister of finance that at every point in time, the government must leave money behind in case Nigeria goes to war that would last for six months.

“By the time we came, they didn’t leave money behind that could last us for three weeks. And I was speaking at that time as the chairman of the governors’ forum.”

The former Rivers State governor also urged Nigerians to stop blaming President Buhari for all the problems bedevilling the country.

He added: “The point is we all blame the government. Like the President would say, if tomorrow you are unable to get pregnant, you will blame Buhari.

“I have always said to people, we are not the perfect government. Buhari is like every other ruler who has his good and bad sides. But he is a man who loves Nigeria.”

The minister, however, admitted that the All Progressives Congress (APC) underestimated the enormity of the country’s challenges when it assumed power in 2015.

