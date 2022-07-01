Funke Akindele celebrates OSCAR invite, remains mute on divorce

Nigerian actress, Funke Akindele has remained silent over her marriage crash with entertainment polymath, JJC Skillz.

On Thursday, June 30, the former JJC & 419 Squad member announced that his marriage with the Nollywood actress has ended. The musician stated that the six-year-old marriage which produced twin sons crashed after several unsuccessful attempts to save it through amicable resolution.

He also claimed the actress kicked him out of the house three months ago.

His announcement had elicited varying reactions from social media users with some speculating that the disparity in finance had a great role in their breakup.

Despite the diverse opinions from netizens, Funke Akindele has preferred to remain mute about the recent controversy.

Akindele, however, chose to celebrate her latest accomplishment of being the only Nigerian actress to make the list of over 300 members invited to join the Oscar academy class of 2022.

The ace actress and filmmaker was invited to become a member for her award-winning movie “Omo Ghetto: The Saga,” and comedy series, “Jenifa”.

On June 28, 2022, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences invited 397 new members to join, including Oscar best original song winner Billie Eilish, “50 Shades” star Jamie Dornan and recent supporting actress and actor winners Ariana DeBose (“West Side Story”) and Troy Kotsur (“CODA”).

Members are chosen for their professional qualifications, “with an ongoing commitment to representation, inclusion and equity remaining a priority,” the Academy announced Tuesday.

Members’ duties include voting on Academy Awards.

The 2022 class is 44% women, 37% belong to underrepresented ethnic/racial communities and 50% are from 53 countries and territories outside the U.S. The invitees include 71 Oscar nominees and 15 winners.

