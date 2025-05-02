Funke Akindele speaks on struggles, politics, says: ‘I’ll do it again, no regrets’

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Funke Akindele says stepping into the political arena has transformed her, making her bolder, smarter, and more attuned to the complexities of leadership in Nigeria.

Speaking during a live edition of the talk series #WithChude, hosted by media entrepreneur Chude Jideonwo, Akindele opened up about her journey into politics, her mental health struggles, and the silent battles behind her public strength.

In 2023, Akindele made headlines as the deputy governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, running alongside Abdul-Azeez Adediran (Jandor). Though they lost to incumbent Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Akindele says the experience left a lasting impact.

“I needed to support others. I needed to give back that was why I went into politics,” she explained. “Getting into it, seeing the violence, hearing the shouting, then I started watching female politicians, the way they speak and command respect and authority. And I said to myself, ‘Hey, you can do it.’”

The campaign trail, she said, was both an awakening and a test of character. “I stood, I spoke. I learnt that you have to be bold, courageous, and strong. What will be, will be. Fear will only keep you stuck,” she said, adding that the political process motivated her to become more informed and articulate.

“I started reading more, learning more about my country and my state. When I want to speak now, I speak with statistics with data. So yes, I’m glad I went into politics. And if you ask me whether I’ll do it again? Oh yes!”

Beyond politics, Akindele used the platform to shed light on the importance of mental health, a topic she says is often neglected, especially among public figures who are expected to appear strong at all times.

“Right from the start, I’ve always known therapy is important, but I never submitted myself to it. I’d be scared people would hear and spread the gist,” she confessed. “But I was dying in silence while acting strong.”

