Funke Akindele’s estranged husband, JJC Skillz publishes post about moving on

Nigerian entertainment polymath, Abdulrasheed Bello who is better known as JJC Skillz has written about moving forward with his life after his marriage to actress-cum-politician, Funke Akindele crashed.

The estranged couple welcomed a set of twins together prior to the shocking announcement by JJC Skillz‘s on his Instagram platform a couple of weeks ago.

Since JJC’s announcement, Funke Akindele who has remained silent about her marital woes has preferred to talk about her Oscar award invitation and emergence as the running mate to Lagos Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) 2023 gubernatorial candidate, Olajide Adediran.

In his recent post, JJC Skillz mentioned that sometimes one has to walk the road alone.

The leader of the now defunct JJC & 419 Squad added that he was not afraid because God walks with him.

His post reads;

“SOMETIMES YOU HAVE TO WALK THE ROAD ALONE. I FEAR NOT BECAUSE GOD WALKS WITH ME. WE MOVE”.

He added Mayorkun’s new single, ‘Certified Loner’ in the recently published video.

Watch the video below.

