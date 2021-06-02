FUOYE lecturer suspended over alleged sexual harassment of female students | Ripples Nigeria

Metro
FUOYE lecturer suspended over alleged sexual harassment of female students
A lecturer with the Theater and Media Arts Department in the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), Ekiti State, Dr Desen Mbachaga, has been suspended by the management of the institution over alleged sexual harassment of female students.
A statement on Tuesday confirming the suspension of the lecturer by the Chief Information Officer to the Vice-Chancellor, Foluso Ogunmodede, said Mbachaga, an associate professor, was suspended “on the grounds of a prima facie evidence of sexual harassment established against him by a panel set up by the institution’s Faculty of Arts, which investigated the allegation.”
In the statement titled, ‘FUOYE suspends lecturer over alleged sexual harassment’, Ogunmodede said:
Read also: FUOYE sacks registrar for alleged misconduct
“The Vice-Chancellor, Prof Abayomi Fasina, has set up a five-member committee to further probe the allegation with a view to getting to the root of the allegation of sexual harassment against the embattled lecturer.
“The VC, who has zero tolerance for indiscipline and any form of sexual harassment against students of the institution, has consequently approved the suspension of Dr Mbachaga to allow for proper investigation of the matter.
“Besides, the VC has also mandated the Dean, Faculty of Arts, Prof Tajudeen Opoola, to conduct a proper investigation into another allegation of sexual harassment against another lecturer in the same department and submit the report in due time for necessary action.”
By Isaac Dachen…
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...