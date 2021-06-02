FUOYE lecturer suspended over alleged sexual harassment of female students | Ripples Nigeria

A lecturer with the Theater and Media Arts Department in the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), Ekiti State, Dr Desen Mbachaga, has been suspended by the management of the institution over alleged sexual harassment of female students.

A statement on Tuesday confirming the suspension of the lecturer by the Chief Information Officer to the Vice-Chancellor, Foluso Ogunmodede, said Mbachaga, an associate professor, was suspended “on the grounds of a prima facie evidence of sexual harassment established against him by a panel set up by the institution’s Faculty of Arts, which investigated the allegation.”

In the statement titled, ‘FUOYE suspends lecturer over alleged sexual harassment’, Ogunmodede said:

“The Vice-Chancellor, Prof Abayomi Fasina, has set up a five-member committee to further probe the allegation with a view to getting to the root of the allegation of sexual harassment against the embattled lecturer.

“The VC, who has zero tolerance for indiscipline and any form of sexual harassment against students of the institution, has consequently approved the suspension of Dr Mbachaga to allow for proper investigation of the matter.

“Besides, the VC has also mandated the Dean, Faculty of Arts, Prof Tajudeen Opoola, to conduct a proper investigation into another allegation of sexual harassment against another lecturer in the same department and submit the report in due time for necessary action.”

