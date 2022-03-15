Furious Davido warns Twitter troll who said Peruzzi fathered his son

Nigerian recording artiste, David Adeleke popularly known as Davido has issued a stern warning to a Twitter troll and other commentators making rash comments about the paternity of his son, Ifeanyi Adeleke.

The singer stated on his Twitter platform on Monday night that he would not condone anyone slandering his family name.

Specifically, a Twitter user identified as Mista_Mdee had on Monday, March 14 alleged that Davido used the photo of Peruzzi’s son on his last album cover.

Meanwhile, it is well known that Davido used his son Ifeanyi on the cover of the said album.

“Using Peruzzi”s child as an Album cover doesn’t guarantee success. Low-key e don stain that little boy white with that disaster he called an album !!!” the Twitter troll wrote.

In his response the music star issued a stern warning to the Twitter user.

“Deadman walking! You don carry ur hate for me to my child !! Innocent child! Brother, YOU DO THIS ONE !!!! Oya na,” he replied.

Davido did not stop there, he went on to mention that trolls should desist from mentioning the names of his children.

“Say all you want about DAVIDO …. but DO NOT MENTION MY CHILDREN.”

David Adeleke Jnr. is Davido’s third child and first sDavidoDavidoDavidoon. His full name is David Ifeanyi Adedeji Adeleke Jnr.

He was born on Sunday, October 20, 2019, in the United Kingdom.

The music and his estranged fiancee, Chioma, welcomed Ifeanyi right after his proposal.

