Fury vows to retire after defeating Whyte to retain WBC title

WBC champion Tyson Fury has vowed to retire from the sport following his big victory over fellow Briton Dillian Whyte to retain the heavyweight title.

Fury dominated what was a scrappy bout and then unleashed a vicious right uppercut – a stunning one-punch stoppage in the sixth round of the fight.

“This might be the final curtain for the Gypsy King,” Fury said post-fight.

He added later: “I’ve spent a lot of time on the road. I’ve been away for a long time. I fulfilled everything I’ve ever wanted to fulfil.

“I will retire as only the second heavyweight in history, after Rocky Marciano, to retire undefeated. I was unbeatable at this game.”

Fury also said: “I promised my wife that would be it after the [Deontay] Wilder fight,” he added. “But I got offered a fight at Wembley and I owed it to the fans. What a way to go out.”

Fury, who also retained his Ring Magazine belt, is unbeaten in 33 bouts.

Whyte on the other hand, suffered his third loss in 31 fights and fell short on his first attempt at a world title.

Meanwhile, Fury will likely not retire yet as the 33-year-old would not want to miss the opportunity to fight for the undisputed crown in a unification bout that is likely to be staged later this year.

