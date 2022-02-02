FUTA students beat alleged robber, give him energy drink for strength for more beating (Video)

Students of the Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA), Akure, Ondo State have published videos of themselves assaulting a man who has reportedly been extorting and robbing them on campus.

According to the aggrieved scholars who took to the social media platform, Twitter to narrate the incident, the man alongside other miscreants have continued to attack them despite reports to the school authorities.

On Wednesday afternoon, one of the suspected assailants, a yet-to-be identified man was nabbed by the students and he was severely dealt with.

The suspect was later given an energy drink so he could gain some strength, before the scholars continued beating him.

A student who witnessed the incident wrote on the microblogging site, Twitter.

”Recently we went on a protest because some guys extorting and stealing from students.

Tonight they caught one of them and see what they did to him.

They bought him energy drink so they can beat him again.

Futa students ain’t playing”

Watch the video of the assault below.

FUTA Students gave him the beating of his life after allegedly caught Extorting and stealing from students.. Then he was given a break to take energy drink, so as to regain lost strength… What can u say about this? pic.twitter.com/oDiKNE2VUU — Stechitegist (@stechitegist) February 2, 2022

See photos of the assaulted suspect below.

